Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.00 Million

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to announce $155.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $663.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $748.95 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

VECO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,084. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.