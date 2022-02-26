Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $169.64 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.71 billion and approximately $169.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $17.90 or 0.00045500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07153715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.93 or 0.99441130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,611,587 coins and its circulating supply is 207,516,027 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.