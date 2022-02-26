Rally 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.91 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $603.86 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07153715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.93 or 0.99441130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,511,752,375 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

