Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Rayonier reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 658,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,029. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

