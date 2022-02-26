Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

