Homrich & Berg Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $110.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.50 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

