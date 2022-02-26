3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $150.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.93. The company has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

