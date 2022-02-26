UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UserTesting.

Get UserTesting alerts:

USER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

USER traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 487,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,990. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.