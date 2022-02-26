Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,933 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,999 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $311.15 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,265 shares of company stock worth $113,920,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

