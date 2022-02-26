Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.550-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.72 million.Kadant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:KAI traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $190.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072. Kadant has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.62.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kadant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

