Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $45.18 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

