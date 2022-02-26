Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $225.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

