Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

