Comerica Bank Has $17.25 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,756,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,704,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

