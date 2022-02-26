Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $72,348,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $260.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day moving average of $271.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

