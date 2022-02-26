Analysts Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $9.84 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year sales of $53.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $63.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $42.50 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $50.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ PRPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,051. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.