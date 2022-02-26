EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,271 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

