Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,658 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Griffin Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.63 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

