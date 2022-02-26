Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,084. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VECO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

