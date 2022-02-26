Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. 648,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

