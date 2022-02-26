Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.23

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 163248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

