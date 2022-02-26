Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.23

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 163248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.42.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
