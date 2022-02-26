Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $61.58

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.58 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 576622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

