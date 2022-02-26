Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.24. 8,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 190,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.