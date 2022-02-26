Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.24. 8,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 190,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
