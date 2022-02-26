Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.30

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 8073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

