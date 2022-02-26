Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 47000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.67 million and a PE ratio of -9.29.

Get Alianza Minerals alerts:

In other Alianza Minerals news, Director Mark Thomas Brown bought 500,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,550,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$808,569.51. Insiders have purchased 520,000 shares of company stock worth $36,550 over the last quarter.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.