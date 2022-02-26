Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,356 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $37,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $342,167,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $258,242,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

