Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Raised by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 518.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Anthem by 4.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $453.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.52 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

