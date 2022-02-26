Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $10,549,000. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,634 shares of company stock worth $58,003,916 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.