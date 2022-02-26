Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Receives $12.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 621,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Weber by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,420,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,670,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

