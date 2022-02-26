Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Target Price at GBX 3,149.36

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,149.36 ($42.83).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSN. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($36.01) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.78) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($44.20) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($34.80) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($135,971.89). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($38.01) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,494.15).

Shares of LON:PSN traded up GBX 51 ($0.69) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,325 ($31.62). 869,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,014. The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,565.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,688.35. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($44.50).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

