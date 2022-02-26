Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.72. 7,782,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.64. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

