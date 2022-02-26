Brokerages Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target at $268.17

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.17.
IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
