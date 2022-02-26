JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,805 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $418.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.74. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

