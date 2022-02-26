Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Buys New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH stock opened at $396.32 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $346.07 and a one year high of $744.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

