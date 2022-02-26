47,466 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $302.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $332.37.
Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.
Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
