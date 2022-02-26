47,466 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $302.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.38 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

