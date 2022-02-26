Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

