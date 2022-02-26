Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $330,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

