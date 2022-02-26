Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 75 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $65,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS opened at $518.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -310.71 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.