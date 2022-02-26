Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.59

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 282775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. cut their price target on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$139.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 14.67 and a current ratio of 14.89.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.