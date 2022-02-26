Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Trading Up 8.8%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 25,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 918,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 25,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,048,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,060 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,034,000 after purchasing an additional 685,813 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.