Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 260,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,287,133 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $9.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,637,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

