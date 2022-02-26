Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 260,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 1,287,133 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $9.87.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
