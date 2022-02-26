Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.37

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 146136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.52%.

Shell Company Profile (NYSE:SHEL)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

