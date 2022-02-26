Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.