Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $636,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,563 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $2,610,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Walmart by 124.1% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,119,224 shares of company stock worth $1,134,872,916 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $136.38 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

