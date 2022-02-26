Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,478 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,510,000 after purchasing an additional 323,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.