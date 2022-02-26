Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $936,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.28.

NYSE BABA opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

