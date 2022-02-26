Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,340,000 after purchasing an additional 267,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

