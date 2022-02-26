Towercrest Capital Management Has $10.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after purchasing an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $265.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.70 and its 200-day moving average is $272.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

