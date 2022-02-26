Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $973.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will announce $973.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.70 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Terex reported sales of $864.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 618,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,471. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. Terex has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Terex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 771.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Terex by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.