Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cutera posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 97,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.38. Cutera has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a P/E ratio of 544.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

